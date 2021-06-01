Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 219 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

