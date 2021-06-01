Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 868 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

