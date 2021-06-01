Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,100.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,491 shares of company stock worth $9,088,933. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 151,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,146. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

