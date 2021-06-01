Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0073

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $7,306.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Patron has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.01013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.10 or 0.09862137 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

