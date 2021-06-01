Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Position Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.32 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

