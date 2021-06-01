PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,494.61 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $227,494.61 and $508.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021695 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00205556 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,161,186 coins and its circulating supply is 44,921,018 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

