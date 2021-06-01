PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.93. 53,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

