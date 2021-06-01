Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Performance Food Group worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.