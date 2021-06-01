Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 22nd

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
Perrigo has raised its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.
PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
