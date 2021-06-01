Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 22nd

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

