Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBR. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.76.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

