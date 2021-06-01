Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.42. 30,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,875. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

