Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

NYSE PM opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

