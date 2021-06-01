Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

FENG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,484. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.