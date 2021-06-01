PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.85

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 9920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$193.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. Insiders have bought 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503 in the last 90 days.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

