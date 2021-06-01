Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

