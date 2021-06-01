Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

