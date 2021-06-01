Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,837.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $12,837.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00518177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.81 or 0.01317751 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,187,224 coins and its circulating supply is 427,926,788 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

