Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $47,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $277,239.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,112.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Insiders have sold a total of 43,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,078 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

