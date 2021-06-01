Piper Sandler Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $18.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

