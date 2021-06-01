Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.83

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.83 and last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $417,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 207.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $252,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

