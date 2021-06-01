Piper Sandler Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.83.

NYSE DG opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 5,002.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

