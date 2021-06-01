Pirate Chain Price Hits $4.62 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00012728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $841.09 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.00416165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.99 or 0.00289405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00162488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,156,303 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

