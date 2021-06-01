PirateCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,583.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $4,583.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,477,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

