Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,179 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $283.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

