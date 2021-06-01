Pitcairn Co. Acquires 2,015 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,942. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

