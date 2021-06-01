Pitcairn Co. Acquires 5,360 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 32.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

