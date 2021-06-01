Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.