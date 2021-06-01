Pitcairn Co. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen stock opened at $269.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.14 and a 200-day moving average of $264.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

