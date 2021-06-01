Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NYSE NKE opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

