Pitcairn Co. Sells 932 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

