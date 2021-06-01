Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 14,115,906 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19.

About Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

