PlutusDeFi (PLT) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.01017544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.73 or 0.09791189 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.