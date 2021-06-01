Polis Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $500.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000872 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $905.88 or 0.02506540 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017604 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.