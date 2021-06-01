Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Up 32.1% in May

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 29th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

PLPC stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.96. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 146.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

