Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 4.9%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.07. 2,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

