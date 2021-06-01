Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PMGR stock opened at GBX 158.83 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.24.

In related news, insider Melville Trimble acquired 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £7,499.89 ($9,798.65).

