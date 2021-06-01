Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target Increased to GBX 197 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 197 ($2.57) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £273.19 million and a P/E ratio of 33.92. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

