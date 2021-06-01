Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 871,455 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 218.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Tapestry worth $52,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

