Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.80 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $44,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.