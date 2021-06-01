Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50,343 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $50,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.