Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $43,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Allstate by 40.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

