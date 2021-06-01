ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

PUMP traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

