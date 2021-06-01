Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 31.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

