Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.42

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $25.80. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

