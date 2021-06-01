PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Lifted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

