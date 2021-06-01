PutinCoin Market Capitalization Tops $172,152.45 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $172,152.45 and approximately $76.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.91 or 1.00056761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

