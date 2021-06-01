PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $249.75

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 164,873 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

