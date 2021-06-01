Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Boosted by William Blair

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

DVAX stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

