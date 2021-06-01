Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 37.8% in May

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 29th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

QRVO opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,575 shares of company stock worth $4,060,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

