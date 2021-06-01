Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

